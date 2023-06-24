Music Under the Stars: Another Fine Mess

It's a night of music under the stars at 868 Estate Vineyards in Loudoun County.

Tonight is a night filled with from Patsy Cline to Sublime. Rock, pop, alternative, country, folk & everything in between as Another Fine Mess band takes the stage at 868! Maria’s soaring, toneful vocals are backed up by a rock solid and groovy rhythm section. The result is a captivating and entertaining show guaranteed to have you singing and dancing.

Wine and food available for purchase. Free admission, family-friendly, pet-friendly. Concert chairs and blankets are encouraged.