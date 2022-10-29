Come and enjoy the fun and fabulous music of South Canal Street (www.southcanalstreetband.com) including songs by The Beatles, Chicago, Motown, Eagles and top hits from the golden era of music, late 1950’s to the 1970’s! Oh yeah, there’ll be some dancing. Grab your favorite bottle of wine and have some fun!
Music on the Patio with South Canal Street at DuCard Vineyards
to
DuCard Vineyards 40 Gibson Hollow Lane, Virginia 22719
