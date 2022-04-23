Music on the Patio with Scuffletown at DuCard Vineyards

Join us for live music by this local favorite duo. Scuffletown is an acoustic high energy duo consisting of John Whitlow on harmonica, accordion, flute and vocals and Marc Carraway on guitar and vocals. The band has performed their unique blend of roots, jazz, world, bluegrass and original music since the mid-1990’s. Catch the Chef will be here all day! Salty Bottom Blue food truck will be on the property all day! No cover.