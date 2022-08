Join the most experienced tour guides in Richmond to explore the diversity of one of city’s most vibrant neighborhoods. Visit murals, revitalized buildings and historic homes and learn the neighborhood’s rich history. As we trace its evolution from immigrant working-class neighborhood, to the “Harlem of the South” and a modern community today, we’ll explore how art is telling the story of Jackson Ward.

Meeting place: Meeting in front of the mural at 325 N 2nd Street.