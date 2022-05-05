Mr. B's Music Spectacular May 5, 6, 7, 2022, Woodford, Virginia. Featuring camping, live music and great food. Event lineup: Thursday appearances by Fast Track, Rappahannock Crossing, Josh Grigsby and County Line, and the Country Gentlemen Tribute Band. Friday appearances by Sideline, Just Wingin' It, Charles Frazier & Virginia Ramblers, Dark Hollow, and Mill-Run Bluegrass Band. Saturday presenting the Amanda Cook Band, The Bluegrass Brothers, Clearcut, Code Blue, and Pasty & the Country Classics. Mr. B's Music Park is located at 7243 Gatewood Rd, Woodford, Virginia, just off I-95. Directions: take the Ladysmith, exit 110, at exit turn toward Route 1, then turn right at the light, travel approximately 2 miles, turn left at the Mr. B's park sign, and the park is on the right. Advance three-day tickets $85 or $100 at the gate. Daily tickets available. Tickets and Camping Information- contact Billie Sue Goff, 757-660-8904.