Mr. B's "Music in the Evenings" Music Festival

Mr. B's "Music in the Evening" Music Festival, September 15, 16, 17, 2022. Music, Camping, Food, Crafts and Fun. Located at Mr. B's Event Park, 7243 Gatewood Rd, Woodford, VA 22580. Cornhole tournament, wagon rides, shrimp feast, and more. Outdoor fun rain or shine!

Tickets and reservations are available at (757) 660-8904 or by emailing bluegrassbestx2@aol.com. An informational flyer is available at www.millrunbluegrassband.com. Weekend pass: $65.00. Daily entrance is $25.00 per day on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Live music from Virginia Rain, Blueridge Thunder, New Shade of Blue, Jay Armsworthy and Eastern Tradition, Diamond Creek Bluegrass Band, Caroline & Company, Starlett and Big John, and the Malpass Brothers.