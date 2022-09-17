Movie on the Lawn at Historic Kenmore

Join us on the lawn at Historic Kenmore as we screen 1776, starring William Daniels. This movie adaptation of the Broadway musical is a retelling of the American Revolution’s political struggle in the Continental Congress to declare independence. This family-friendly film is the perfect fall evening event situated on the grounds of a historic 1775 site owned by the sister and brother-in-law of George Washington.

Gates open: 6:00

Movie Starts: 7:30

Bring a picnic, your favorite movie snacks, chairs, and/or blankets for this special screening.

ADMISSION:

$10.00 – adults

$5.00 – students (ages 6-17)

Free – children (ages 5 & under)