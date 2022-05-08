Mother's Day Brunch in the Orchard

Treat Mom to a Day in the Orchard!

Mothers are the glue that holds the world together. Now it’s time to celebrate them the best way we know how: brunch & flowers. Join us this Mother’s Day from 10 am – 1 pm on May 8th for an exclusive, brunch buffet curated by Farm Bell Catering. The menu has all of mom’s favorites…and you won't want to miss our mimosa bar!

Tickets are required for each 1.5-hr seating at 10 & 11:30 am. All guests will be seated inside the Orchard Room with unlimited access to the Brunch Buffet and Mimosa Bar. Minor tickets do not include alcohol.

Menu Includes:

-Fresh Baked Scones and Biscuits with Butter and Jam

-Fresh Fruit with Greek Yogurt and Granola

-Cheddar Cheese Breakfast Potatoes

-Breakfast Sausage

-Vegetarian Quiche

-Cider & Mimosa Bar

-Fresh-Pressed Orchard Juice (non-alcoholic)

Of all our flower beds, we receive the most compliments about our Sheffield Pink mums. They grow strong and beautiful, blooming in the fall. What better way to honor our moms, than with a flower that reflects a mother’s beauty and strength? All mothers visiting CiderWorks on May 8th will receive a baby mum plant courtesy of the CiderWorks family!