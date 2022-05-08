Mother's Day Brunch at DuCard Vineyards

Treat Mom to a pampered and relaxing four course Sunday Wine Brunch, featuring the Spanish guitar music of Paulo Franco. Each delicious course will be paired with a delectable DuCard wine (see menu below). The beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains serve as your scenic backdrop for this elegant outing. $75 per person, not including tax and service charge. 15% discount for Wine Club members. Limited seating, and advance reservations are required. 72 hr. cancellation policy applies. Make reservations here: https://ducardvineyards.com/event/mothers-day-sunday-brunch-2/