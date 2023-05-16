Blast off with Moon to Mars, in this new interactive STEAM exhibit that transports children to the out-of-this-world experiences in space travel, coming to the Children’s Museum May 16th-August 13th!

This touring exhibit was designed with support from NASA’s Deep Space Exploration Systems at Johnson Space Center. Young guests will be inspired by the current realities and future dreams for interplanetary travel while experiencing firsthand the diversity of talent and skills that a team requires to make space exploration a reality. Young explorers can experience walking in reduced gravity, design, build and launch their own rockets, and take the controls in the Orion Spacecraft and navigate new land in the Lunar Rover.

The Children's Museum is open Tuesday through Sunday. This exhibit is included with general admission.