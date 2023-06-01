Moon to Mars will inspire excitement about learning by transporting children to a world inspired by the current realities and the future dreams of space travel. This exhibit, designed with support from NASA’s Deep Space Exploration Systems at Johnson Space Center, will demonstrate that science and exploration require a diverse team. This traveling exhibit will be at the Childrens Museum from May 16 through August 13th. Come have a blast with lunar leaps, rocket launchers, lunar spacecraft and more!