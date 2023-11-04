The Montpelier Hunt Races

For more than 80 years, Montpelier, the former home of James Madison, has housed premier steeplechase racing. The Montpelier Hunt Races showcase some of the most prized racehorses in the world. Today, the Races continue as a popular event for the National Steeplechase Association. The races also showcase a full day of exciting races, opulent vendors, and lavish tailgating.

