For more than 80 years, Montpelier, the former home of James Madison, has housed premier steeplechase racing. The Montpelier Hunt Races showcase some of the most prized racehorses in the world. Today, the Races continue as a popular event for the National Steeplechase Association. The races also showcase a full day of exciting races, opulent vendors, and lavish tailgating.
The Montpelier Hunt Races
James Madison’s Montpelier 11407 Constitution Highway, Orange, Virginia 22957
Sports
Apr 26, 2023
