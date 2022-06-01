Mohamed Ismail on “Reshaping Concrete: Empowering Development with Low-Carbon Structures”

Join us for a webinar with Mohamed Ismail, assistant professor of Architecture at UVA, on his dissertation “Reshaping Concrete: Empowering Development Through Low-Carbon Structures.”

Ismail’s dissertation proposes a flexible methodology for the design and analysis of materially efficient concrete elements that can reduce the economic and environmental costs of urban construction. Designed for the constraints of [Less Economically Developed Countries], structural elements are optimized to reduce the embodied carbon associated with the concrete and reinforcing steel while resisting the same loads of a standard building structure.