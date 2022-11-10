Don’t miss the final TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Events & Networking Receptions of 2022!

This is your opportunity to interview face-to-face with leading Defense Employers.
Thursday, November 10
3pm – 7pm
BWI Marriott
1743 W Nursery Rd,
Linthicum Heights, MD 21090
Register with code EC22: https://techexpousa.com/event/te-111022/
A Secret Clearance or Above is REQUIRED to attend.
Thursday, December 1
3pm-7pm
The Westin Washington Dulles Airport Hotel
2520 Wasser Terrace,
Herndon, VA 20171
Register with code EC22: https://techexpousa.com/event/ts-120122/
A Top Secret Clearance or Above is REQUIRED to attend.
Please share this invitation with your network of cleared colleagues.
Interview with confirmed companies including:
Acclaim Technical Services
ALKU
Boeing
Guidehouse
IntelligenceCareers
Jacobs Federal Network Systems
Leidos
The Josef Group
and more!
Hundreds of Job Opportunities are available including Test Engineers, Network Engineers, Java Developers, Data Scientists, Front End Developers, Software Engineers, Systems Administrators, Technical Writers, System Engineers, Intelligence Analysts and many more.
For details and to view all upcoming hiring events visit https://www.TechExpoUSA.com
Feel free to contact us with any questions at 212.655.4505 ext. 251 / Samantha@TechExpoUSA.com