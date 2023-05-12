Don’t miss the Children’s Museum of Richmond’s newest fundraising event!

Blue sky background with a tiny clouds

Mirrors & Windows: A Grown-Up Evening of Play is a gala for adults on Friday, May 12, 2023 from 7-11 pm at the Children’s Museum of Richmond’s Downtown location. This event will include food from local restaurants, specialty drinks at an open bar, lively entertainment, games galore, and plenty of opportunities for adults to feel like a kid again in the vibrant environment of the Children’s Museum.

Proceeds from the event will support the Children’s Museum of Richmond’s mission to inspire growth in all children by engaging families in learning through play.

See the museum's website to purchase your tickets for this spectacularly fun event!