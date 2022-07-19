Join Virginia War Memorial Operations Director Ben King as he introduces us to the Mindful Moment of Gratitude Program. This program, held at Arlington Cemetery, takes groups of 8th graders, visiting from across the country, to a gravesite of a fallen warrior from their home town and are guided through a mindful moment of gratitude. The three main points that the program helps the students understand are: they are a reflection of who the ultimate sacrifice was made for, without their participation the fallen would be forgotten and they are always one mindful moment away from the best version of themselves. To date, over 3,500 students have gone through the program.

