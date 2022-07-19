Midnight At The Mansion (July 18-22)

Did you know there’s a mystery book about Maymont? Based on Midnight at the Mansion, part of Steven K. Smith’s The Virginia Mysteries Series, we’ll walk the path of the book’s characters, learn about endangered species, and use our imagination to create our own Virginia Mystery story!

For Rising 4th – 5th Graders

This program is also offered August 8-12.

Additional Information

Program parking is available by the entrance to Maymont Farm.

Safety precautions will be in place. Masks are recommended for all campers and teachers while indoors and when social distancing isn’t possible outdoors. The use of hand sanitizer and frequent hand washing will be encouraged. Many activities will take place outside, and social distancing will be observed during all activities.

For questions, email us or call 804-358-7166, ext. 304.