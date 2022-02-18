Middleburg’s 11th Annual Winter Weekend Sale

Join the town of Middleburg February 18-21 for the 11th annual Winter Weekend Sale. During the Winter Weekend Sale, visitors will be able to hunt for wonderful gifts for themselves and others while experiencing the small-town charm of Middleburg. Many local stores and restaurants will be providing special deals throughout the weekend. Just look for the blue and white balloons outside participating stores!

The Winter Weekend Sale will be held Friday, February 18 through Monday, February 21. Business hours for the sale will be Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday - Monday as posted by shops.

The 11th annual Winter Weekend Sale is sponsored by the Town of Middleburg and the Middleburg Business & Professional Association.