Middleburg Oktoberfest

Visit the Town of Middleburg on September 17 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. for the town’s Oktoberfest celebration. The festivities will take place on South Madison St. and Federal St., which will be closed to vehicular traffic. This fun-filled event will feature two German biergartens, German inspired food, a stein holding contest, local artist showcase, live music, interactive activities for children and much more!

Artist’s Alley, a local artist showcase, opens at 10 a.m. The two biergartens at the event will open at 11 a.m. The first Oktoberfest beer keg will be delivered to the festival by horse-drawn wagon. The wagon is pulled by four Belgian horses Harmon's Carriages.

Local bands will provide the soundtrack for the day. Feats of Strength will be held throughout the day including stein raising and musical chairs. Attendees can also join the Button Challenge for a chance to win Oktoberfest memorabilia, by collecting eight Oktoberfest buttons from participating merchants around town.

Traditional Oktoberfest food will be available for purchase from local food vendors. Oktoberfest beer from Old Ox Brewery and Lost Barrel Brewing, wine from Greenhill, Cana Vineyards, and Boxwood wineries, and cider from Mt. Defiance Cidery and Distillery will also be available for purchase. Regional artisans will also be present throughout the day with exhibits of fine art, pottery, jewelry, photography, wearable art and more.

Artist’s Alley will feature artwork from local and regional artists on Federal Street. Visitors are encouraged to connect with artists and discuss their creative process. Art-lovers will also get a rare opportunity to purchase original works of art without gallery fees.

Oktoberfest is free to attend and features a number of family-friendly activities. Traditional Bavarian attire is encouraged, but not required. Visit www.facebook.com/MiddleburgOktoberfest for event updates. For additional information, please contact the Middleburg Town Office at 540-687-5152.