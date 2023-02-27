Mia’s Italian Kitchen to Host Ruffino Wine Dinner

Revered for its authentic Italian fare, Mia’s Italian Kitchen is partnering with Ruffino Wines for a special wine dinner on Monday, February 27th beginning at 6:30pm. Priced at $139 per person, the six-course dinner will be paired with Ruffino Wines, including some of their estate wines. Ruffino has been making wines for 140 years since establishing a small winery in the town of Pontassieve near Florence, Italy.

MENU

BRUSCHETTA with Organic Prosecco DOC

FLUKE CRUDO with White Blend, Orvieto Classico DOCG

WARM ‘NDUJA with 2018 Chianti Classico “Riserva Ducale Oro,” Gran Selezione DOCG

CAVATELLI AL CIOCCOLATO with 2016 Alauda, Toscana IGT

LAMB OSSO BUCO with 2015 Brunello Di Montalcino “Greppone Mazzi” DOCG

BROWN BUTTER POT DE CRÈME with 2021 Moscato D’Asti DOCG