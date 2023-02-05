Sunday, February 5th, 12th, 19th and 26th

1pm – 3pm

Join Crossroads For Black History Month, Crossroads Art Center opens a special exhibit from local Black artists, featuring Mending Walls, the collaborative mural project created by Hamilton Glass that promotes empathy and connection through art. The exhibit runs through March 5, 2023.

Every Sunday in February Crossroads will be hosting a screening of Mending Walls: The Documentary from 1pm -2pm

After each showing, from 2pm - 3pm, Linda Hollett-Bazouzi will lead workshops, exploring the Mending Walls method of conversation and creation. Hamilton Glass will be in attendance on February 12th and will lead the workshop alongside Linda Hollett-Bazouzi.

This will be free and open to the public.

About Mending Walls:

The groundbreaking public art project Mending Walls RVA aims to establish empathy and connection through art. Hamilton Glass created the project in Spring 2020, in response to the community unrest following the death of George Floyd. Inspired by an eye-opening conversation Glass had with friend and frequent artistic collaborator Matt Lively, Mending Walls paired together 30 artists from different backgrounds, ethnicities and perspectives to have conversations about their lived experiences and to create 16 murals across Richmond, Virginia with hope their art would ultimately spark deeper conversations within our community and promote healing.

Mending Walls: The Documentary uses real-time footage and testimonial to depict this healing journey through art. Produced by local film studio 19RED and presented by VPM, the documentary shows how the artists got to know each other through uncomfortable conversations about race, status and their personal experiences, how they created their mural concepts to reflect those conversations and how working together ultimately opened their eyes and their hearts to the differences, as well as commonalities among all of us. It also shows how our community responded to their efforts by engaging with the spaces the murals provided, volunteering to be a part of this community-wide effort and inspiring others to put aside their discomfort and fear to talk to each other about often difficult topics.

Mending Walls continues today, and its story has inspired a podcast, walking and bicycle tours, numerous screenings, and K-12 curriculum aimed at teaching empathy through conversation and collaboration.

Learn more about the Mending Walls project, as well as where to watch the documentary by visiting vpm.org/mending-walls