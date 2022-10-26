Memory's Journey: Addressing Difficult Family History

For Archives Month, join us at the Library to explore how family histories are preserved by archival institutions throughout the commonwealth and how we encounter and interpret these histories today. What do you do when the difficult history you need to cope with is within your own family tree? How do you make peace with the actions of your ancestors? Does uncovering difficult history change life in the present?

These themes will be examined with Memory Wars podcast host Mallory Noe-Payne, Virginia author Timothy Kilby ("Gourdvine Black and White: Slavery and the Kilby Families of the Virginia Piedmont") and public historian and genealogist Karice Luck-Brimmer (community initiatives program consultant with Virginia Humanities). A selection of original records will be on display from the Library’s collections, including family bibles, chancery causes and items from Virginia Untold: The African American Narrative.

This in-person event will also be livestreamed on our Facebook and YouTube pages. For more information, contact Sonya Coleman at sonya.coleman@lva.virginia.gov or 804.692.3755.

This is a free event. Registration is required.