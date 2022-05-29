Continue your Memorial Day Weekend with more live Music! Join us for the fun and fabulous music of Tropical Attitudes! Their Jimmy Buffet style tropical rock and country music will be sure to get your toes tappin’ and keep the party going! Music, wine, and food, OH MY! I can’t think of a better trio. Agee's Food Truck will be on the property all day! No cover.
Memorial Day Weekend Music with Tropical Attitudes at DuCard Vineyards
DuCard Vineyards 40 Gibson Hollow Lane, Virginia 22719
