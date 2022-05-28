Kick of your Memorial Day Weekend with live music by Jimmy O. He is an amazing guitarist with a unique style of classic rock, oldies, and rockin' country mix sure to please everyone. Grab your favorite bottle of wine and enjoy some great music at the base of the Blue Ridge. Need to eat? Burnt End Bbq will be here all day!
Memorial Day Weekend Music with Jimmy O at DuCard Vineyards
to
DuCard Vineyards 40 Gibson Hollow Lane, Virginia 22719
DuCard Vineyards 40 Gibson Hollow Lane, Virginia 22719
Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink Event, Kids & Family