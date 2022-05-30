End your Memorial Day weekend with live music by Mo Safren! Mo is a musical master who has studied under some of the best teachers in the world at the Shenandoah Conservatory in Winchester, VA. He understands and has a deep love for music. An artist, performer, producer, and philanthropist, his parents have been instilling powerful music into his life since day one --everything from Motown to Frank Sinatra to Chopin. Mo started producing and composing at the age of ten. Great wines and great DuCard scenery combine to make this a special event. Burnt End Bbq will be here all day as well!
Memorial Day Music with Mo Safren
DuCard Vineyards 40 Gibson Hollow Lane, Virginia 22719
