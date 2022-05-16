Member Mondays at Virginia House

Member Mondays are exclusively for VMHC Members. Not a member yet? Join today!

Bring your own blanket, picnic, and chairs to enjoy a peaceful respite in the beautiful and spacious gardens at Virginia House on select Mondays from March through June.

We are offering pre-purchased and contactless pick up of a curated cheese plate from Truckle Cheesemongers and delicious bottled cider from Blue Bee Cider. Personal picnics are welcome, however outside alcohol is prohibited. We will ensure that everyone is socially-distanced and following the safety guidelines.

Event Details:

Free for VMHC members.

Pre-Registration is required.

Registration closes at noon the day of the event.

Member Mondays begins at 5:30pm and ends at 7:30pm.

Food & Beverage Details:

Cheese and cider orders must be placed one week prior to each event date.

Cheese plate serves two people and includes artisanal cheeses, nuts, dried fruit, and crackers

Cider is limited to 2 bottles per registration. A valid ID is required to pick up the cider at the event.

Cider selections:

Aragon 1904 500mL $10.25 “A semi-dry blend of modern and heirloom apples that is light, crisp, and fruit forward. Semi-sparkling. 2% RS. 8.6% ABV."

Rocky Ridge Reserve 500 mL $10.75 "aged in Catoctin Creek rye whisky barrels. Semi-sparkling, 0.1% RS, 10.0% ABV."

VMHC Members, please log in to register.