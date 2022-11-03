Melinda Dart | A Glimpse of Greatness

Join us at the Library for a talk by Melinda Dart on her book "A Glimpse of Greatness: The Memoir of Irineo Esperancilla." Dart compiled and edited this memoir of her grandfather, which captures the amazing experience of a Filipino American who quietly served his family, his country and four presidents of the United States.

As a US Navy personal steward, Esperancilla experienced firsthand what life was like behind the scenes in the White House, aboard presidential yachts and at presidential retreats. From secret signals from FDR to a thoughtful gift from Mrs. Eisenhower, this book reveals the untold stories of a Filipino steward and his comrades. It is the glimpse of greatness that was never recorded in the history books about four of the nation's most towering figures.

For more information, contact Ashley Ramey Craig at ashley.ramey@lva.virginia.gov or 804.692.3001.

This is a free, in-person event. Registration is required.