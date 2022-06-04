Meet the Museum Highlight Tour

After two years of renovations, the Virginia Museum of History and Culture is reopening with a focus on more stories for all Virginians! Join members of the VMHC education team as they offer you an introduction to the new experiences available and exhibits on display. These thirty to forty-minute highlight tours will also feature some of your guide's favorite objects. Join us to meet YOUR newly reimagined state history museum.

FAQs:

Do I need to register for this event?

No! This is included in the price of admission. Reserve a ticket here.

Once you have purchased your museum ticket, meet your guide by the guest services desk at 11:30 am.

What age level is this for?

This is a family-friendly event, though it is geared at adult audiences.