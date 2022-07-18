Maymont Explorers (July 25-29)

Explore the Maymont Mansion, The Robins Nature Center, the gardens and grounds through scavenger hunts and clues as we decode secret messages, solve mysteries and discover hidden treasures!

For Rising 2nd – 3rd Graders

This program is also offered June 27-July 1, July 11-15 and August 8-12.

Additional Information

Program parking is available by the entrance to Maymont Farm.

Safety precautions will be in place. Masks are recommended for all campers and teachers while indoors and when social distancing isn’t possible outdoors. The use of hand sanitizer and frequent hand washing will be encouraged. Many activities will take place outside, and social distancing will be observed during all activities.

For questions, email us or call 804-358-7166, ext. 304.