May the Fourth Be With You: Historic Weapons and Equipment of the Star Wars Universe

Virginia War Memorial 621 South Belvidere Street, Virginia 23220

This “May the Fourth,” Virginia War Memorial Curator Jesse Smith, will discuss the weaponry and equipment used in the Star Wars Franchise and how their inspiration was derived from military hardware from the 1890’s to today. From Blasters to Helmets, Star Wars has drawn inspiration from military equipment from around the globe. How many historic weapons can you spot when watching the films?

Although free, register early for this ONLINE ONLY event: vawarmemorial.org/events

Registration: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_TXVzkaVcTRKZAwXxi-sqxA

Short link: https://bit.ly/3K3SDS0

