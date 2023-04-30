Maypole dances have had many iterations throughout history. The earliest May poles were simple poles dressed in greenery and flowers, with no ribbons. The dancers wound in and out in complex patterns that evolved much later into the iconic ribbon dances that are still performed today. Come learn a ribbon dance at our May Day festivities on the English Farm on Sunday, April 30th at 11 AM, 1 PM and 3 PM!

Join us this May Day for traditional May Pole dances, games, and other fun activities. Also join us in Mt. Tabor Church for a shape note singing workshop on May Day. This workshop will have two sections you can attend, one at 10:00 AM and one at 2:00 PM. This workshop is included in museum admission, and is limited to 30 people in each section.

Tickets can be purchased at the door or in advanced from our website www.frontiermuseum.org.