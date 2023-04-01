May 2023 Call for Entries

Crossroads Art Center is excited to announce an online call for entries for the May 2023 All-Media Show. There is no theme for this exhibit. All work submitted must be for sale.

The entry fee is $15 per submission for the general public (with a limit of three submissions)

The fee is $9 per submission for Current Gallery Members (Current means you are a Gallery Member that has paid for their yearly Membership by December 1, 2022).

For New or Renewing Gallery Members, the cost will be $12 per submission. All Gallery Members receive a fourth entry for free. If an artist is not a member and wishes to participate, they may join at the time of entry. Commission on sales is 30%.

Call for Entry Dates – April 1 - 21, 2023

https://may2023cacallmediashowcallforentries.artcall.org

Juried Notification: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Drop off of juried-in Art for Live Show – Wednesday, May 10 – Saturday, May 13, 2023 before NOON!

Exhibition Opening: Friday, May 19, 2023, 5pm – 8pm

Exhibition End Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023, 5pm

Call For Entries (CFE) All Media Show (AMS) on artcall.org

