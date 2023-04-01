May 2023 Call for Entries

Crossroads Art Center 2016 Staple Mill Rd, Richmond, Virginia 23230

Crossroads Art Center is excited to announce an online call for entries for the May 2023 All-Media Show.  There is no theme for this exhibit.  All work submitted must be for sale.

The entry fee is $15 per submission for the general public (with a limit of three submissions)

The fee is $9 per submission for Current Gallery Members (Current means you are a Gallery Member that has paid for their yearly Membership by December 1, 2022).

For New or Renewing Gallery Members, the cost will be $12 per submission.  All Gallery Members receive a fourth entry for free. If an artist is not a member and wishes to participate, they may join at the time of entry. Commission on sales is 30%.

Call for Entry Dates – April 1 - 21, 2023 

Juried Notification: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Drop off of juried-in Art for Live Show – Wednesday, May 10 – Saturday, May 13, 2023 before NOON!

Exhibition Opening: Friday, May 19, 2023, 5pm – 8pm

Exhibition End Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023, 5pm

 

Call For Entries (CFE) All Media Show (AMS) on artcall.org

