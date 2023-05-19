Join Crossroads Art Center for our May 2023 Open House + Artist Reception on Friday, May 19, 2023, from 5-8 p.m. Featuring an exhibition by Freedom Ukrainian Community and the always popular Juried All-Media Show. Celebrate with us and enjoy drinks, food, and music!

Free and open to the public. Explore our new exhibitions and discover your next favorite artist. Plus, stop by Classroom 2 for 5-6:30pm “New Beginnings”, an evening of Life in 10 Minutes’ of writers reading their stories about May. May is named after the Roman Goddess Maia, who embodied growth, fertility, and new beginnings.

We thank Freedom Ukrainian Community for being our nonprofit sponsor for the evening.

Learn More: https://www.freedom4ukr.org/

Crossroads Art Center has the privilege of hosting the opening reception for the following featured exhibitions:

Freedom Ukrainian Community: A photo exhibition "Year of War. Unbreakable Country".

May 2023 All-Media Show

Crossroads Art Center hosts a bi-monthly call for entries for the Juried All-Media Show with cash prize awards. Come explore the selected artworks showcasing local artists and their mastery of form, color, and medium.

Featured Exhibition Dates: Friday, May 19, 2023 – Saturday, July 8, 2023

Featured Exhibition Hours: Mondays – Saturdays, 10:00am – 5:00pm.

Visit us online for more information: https://www.crossroadsartcenter.com/collections/may-2023-all-media-show