May 2023 All-Media Show Opening

Crossroads Art Center is pleased to present the May 2023 All-Media Show which opens Friday, May 19, 2023, 5pm – 8pm.

This juried show presents a snapshot of current work in painting/2D, photography, and 3D/sculpture. Attend the opening and hear how the show was assembled. Awards in each category will be presented at 6:30pm with a brief art talk.

Featured Photography Exhibition: Year of War. Unbreakable Country.

Benefitting the Freedom Ukrainian Community.

Learn more and view the show: https://www.crossroadsartcenter.com/collections/may-2023-all-media-show