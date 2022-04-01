Crossroads Art Center is pleased to announce the Call For Entries for our May 2022, 20th Year Anniversary Show!

For more information please visit us online or by clicking this link: https://www.crossroadsartcenter.com/collections/may-2022-call-for-entries-all-media-show

May 2022 Call For Entries:

Call for Entries: April 1 - 23, 2022

Artists Notified: Monday, April 25, 2022 via Email

Artwork Drop Off : Thurs. May 11 - 14, 2022 by Noon.

Exhibition Opening: Friday, May 20, 2022 from 6-9pm

Exhibition End Date: Saturday, June 30, 2022

Artwork Available for Artists to Pick Up: Friday, July 1 through Tuesday, July 5, 2022

How To Submit:

1. Visit us online under our Call For Entries page to view and fill out our 2022 Juried All-Media Show Agreement (pdf)

2. Prepare digital images for submission (see specifications online for digital image preparation)

3. Email completed PDF Application and digital images as attachments to the following address: cacamsentries@gmail.com

4. Pay the All-Media Show entry fee online.

5. Look for a submission confirmation email in your inbox within 3 business days.

6. Awards - 1st $100, 2nd $75, and 3rd $50 Place in 2D, 3D, Photography and for Music Videos, Film and Performing Arts Videos