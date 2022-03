Crossroads Art Center is pleased to announce its call for entries for the May 2022 All-Media Show!

Call for Entries: April 1 - 23, 2022

Artists Notified: Monday, April 25, 2022 via Email

Artwork Drop Off : Thurs. May 11 - 14, 2022 by Noon.

Exhibition Opening: Friday, May 20, 2022 from 6-9pm

Exhibition End Date: Thursday, June 30, 2022

For more information, and to submit your work, visit: https://www.crossroadsartcenter.com/collections/may-2022-call-for-entries-all-media-show