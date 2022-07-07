Mary Sarah Bilder | Female Genius

Please join us for a virtual talk by law professor and award-winning author Mary Sarah Bilder on her new book, Female Genius: Eliza Harriot and George Washington at the Dawn of the Constitution. Her provocative new biography investigates the rise of a radical new idea in the English-speaking world: female genius. Bilder finds the perfect exemplar in English-born Eliza Harriot Barons O’Connor, a pathbreaking female educator who delivered a University of Pennsylvania lecture attended by George Washington as he and other Constitutional Convention delegates gathered in Philadelphia. As the first such public female lecturer, her courageous performance likely inspired the gender-neutral language of the Constitution. Female Genius makes clear that America’s framing moment did not belong solely to white men and offers an inspirational transatlantic history of women who believed in education as a political right.

For more information, contact Elizabeth Klaczynski at elizabeth.klaczynski@lva.virginia.gov or 804.692.3536.

This is a free event. Registration is required.