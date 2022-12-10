Mary B. Howard Invitational, Guest Curated by Deirdre Darden

to

Tephra Institute of Contemporary Art 12001 Market Street, Virginia 20190

Every two years, Tephra Institute of Contemporary Art (Tephra ICA) presents the Mary B. Howard Invitational, a group exhibition featuring the work of regional contemporary artists. For each iteration of the show, Tephra ICA works with a guest curator to produce the exhibition through an open call for artists. This program values exhibition-making as a meaningful collaboration between artist and curator and a generative process that feeds the development and public presentation of innovative new work. The Invitational is named in memory of Mary B. Howard, an artist, long-time board member, and staunch supporter of Tephra ICA.

The exhibition will be on view between December 10, 2022 - February 26, 2023

Info

Tephra Institute of Contemporary Art 12001 Market Street, Virginia 20190
Art & Exhibitions, Leisure & Recreation
5717230492
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Mary B. Howard Invitational, Guest Curated by Deirdre Darden - 2022-12-10 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Mary B. Howard Invitational, Guest Curated by Deirdre Darden - 2022-12-10 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Mary B. Howard Invitational, Guest Curated by Deirdre Darden - 2022-12-10 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Mary B. Howard Invitational, Guest Curated by Deirdre Darden - 2022-12-10 11:00:00 ical
May/June 22

Events

View more
Newsletter-May/June

Most Popular