Mark Morris Dance Group "The Look of Love"

to

Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061

Presented by the Moss Arts Center.

$25-$65, $10 students with ID and youth 18 and under

Internationally celebrated choreographer Mark Morris teams up with collaborator Ethan Iverson for this evening-length homage to the legendary late Burt Bacharach. A towering figure of popular music, Bacharach is known for soaring melodies influenced by jazz, rock, and Brazilian music — his longtime lyricist Hal David providing unsentimental, poignant lyrics. Favorites like Walk on By propel Morris’ deceptively simple, yet glorious movement.

https://artscenter.vt.edu/performances/mark-morris.html

Info

Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061
Dance, Theater & Dance, This & That
5402311983
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Mark Morris Dance Group "The Look of Love" - 2024-02-24 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Mark Morris Dance Group "The Look of Love" - 2024-02-24 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Mark Morris Dance Group "The Look of Love" - 2024-02-24 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Mark Morris Dance Group "The Look of Love" - 2024-02-24 19:30:00 ical
Valentine Subscribe

Events

View more
Newsletter-June23

Most Popular