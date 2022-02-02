The Marine Mammal Center: Advancing Global Ocean Conservation

Lifetime Learning Institute of Northern Virginia (LLI/NOVA) February Forum

LLI/NOVA is pleased to welcome to our February Forum Adam Ratner, Associate Director of Conservation Education with the Marine Mammal Center in Sausalito, CA. Adam will relate stories about the Center’s patients, new research on marine mammal health, and actions we can take as individuals and communities to help protect marine mammals and ourselves for generation to come. He will explain how human actions have an impact on the ocean, address climate change, ocean trash, and sustainable seafood, while providing us with inspiration and empowerment for positive change.

All are welcome but must register by January 31 at noon at https://llinova.org/