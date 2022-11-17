Margaret Edds & Michael Paul Williams | What the Eyes Can’t See

Join us at the Library as author and former reporter Margaret Edds and Pulitzer Prize–winning journalist Michael Paul Williams discuss Edds’s new book, "What the Eyes Can't See: Ralph Northam, Black Resolve, and a Racial Reckoning in Virginia." Virginia Governor Ralph Northam's "blackface scandal" could have destroyed any politician. The photo of him purportedly in blackface created a firestorm not only locally but also in every political sphere. "What the Eyes Can't See" details why Northam's career did not end with the scandal, and how it made him a better governor—and a better citizen.

The book draws on unprecedented access to the governor, his aides, and members of the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus, whose initial anger evolved into determination to mine good from an ugly episode. Edds provides a revealing examination of race in the nation, how racism might be addressed and reckoned with, and how we all may find a measure of redemption in listening to one another.

For more information, contact Elizabeth Klaczynski at elizabeth.klaczynski@lva.virginia.gov or 804.692.3536.

This is a free event. Registration is required.