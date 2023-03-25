March – April Exhibits @ Art Works!

We are putting winter behind us and preparing for spring with the annual Recycle Show. This year we plan on contributing and donating a project of recycle art for the neighborhood—something useful, something artful. It’s one way we are celebrating our 20th year here in Manchester.

Cary Loving, James Torres and Helene Ruiz continue through April 9, 2023. Bev Ulrich and The Recycle Show continue through April 22nd, 2023. Visit Tuesday – Sunday 11 am – 5 pm. Admission is free and open to the public.

Becoming by Cary Loving

The artist invites you to see Nature in a different way. Instead of literal or realistic depiction, there is fantasy and mystery: the human merges with the bird, the owl is mute while the forest whispers, enigmatic narratives are implied. Loving presents clay and mixed media sculpture, along with paintings and layered cyanotype photographs.

This exhibit will be in the Jane Sandelin Gallery. Exhibit continues through April 9, 2023

Out From Obscurity by Bev Ulrich

Bev Ulrich’s art is a physical and spiritual manifestation of her experiences in nature. It is an expression of that which is seen and felt. Ulrich finds painting an intuitive process and stems from the subconscious. Pushing ahead through the process, many layers are built up and torn down symbolizing change, time and growth. Crossing boundaries, noticing patterns and finding answers through it all is part of the reflection within change and growth. These layers of color and mixed media create mood, atmosphere and a vibration of energy unique to each viewer interacting with the final piece. The exhibit will be in the Centre Gallery.

A collector and creator of art, James Torres has an attachment to old, damaged, forgotten, and discarded items. He lives for his trips to thrift shops, yard sales, estate sales, and even the occasional junkyard to find the "perfect treasures." To many, these objects may seem useless; however, these are the tools he uses to tell a story. Art is all around us. Assemblage is the process to express his curiosity and create a new narrative for forgotten items. This exhibit will be in the Corner Gallery. Exhibit continues through April 9, 2023

My Urban Experience: ART AVANT-GARDE by Helene Ruiz

This series of acrylic paintings are reflective of the very vivid and wild imagination Helene had as a child and even into her adulthood. Helene was born and raised in New York City. In her mind and in her dreams, she could make the city look anyway she imagined it and turn it into a fantasy of fun and lively people and buildings and more flowers; like the flowers she would see that grew in the suburbs and where people had actual yards.

Helene wanted the freedom to approach this series from an imaginary and dreamlike viewpoint. New York City was a very “music/jazz” inspired place when she was growing up and musicians played instruments and used their natural skills in contrast to today’s technological approach to creating music. There would music playing in the streets and parks and pouring out of the buildings especially on Friday and Saturday nights and every day in the summer. Helene says, “I hope you enjoy my whimsical, rhythmic, and colorful, dreamlike approach at an avant-garde style of mixing up some different styles to create a fun and exciting journey through my “urban experience” growing up in NYC.” This exhibit will be in the Port Gallery, Exhibit continues through April 9, 2023________________________________________

RECYCLE ALL MEDIA ART SHOW

This exhibit is a focal point of all Art Works’ openings. It is a juried show with cash prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place. The juror is Brian Barr. The show is open to all artists and all mediums. The theme for this exhibit is recycling. The artwork is comprised of found or recycled objects incorporated into a painting or sculpture. Any medium is acceptable as long as recycled attributes are included. This exhibit will be in the Skylight Gallery. Call for entries is February 1 – March 13, 2023. Submit your entries through our online form. Check our website for details on submitting your artwork: https://www.jotform.com/build/230234555895159