March - April Exhibits @ Art Works

At last, Spring and we are breaking out of the winter with colorful exhibits featuring abstract expressionism, perceptions, and trees. Dawnette Renee’s exhibit, Revival opens in the main gallery. Her work is abstract with an impressionist and expressionist flair. Two new solo shows open: On Thresholds of Perception: Liminal Spaces, States, and Feelings by Joseph Gottlich and Out on a Limb by Mary Stone. The monthly All Media Show features Virginia artists as they exhibit a variety of subject matter and mediums.

Please join us on March 25th, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. for the opening reception and meet the artists. There will be music and refreshment including a cash bar sponsored by RVA Thriving Artists. The exhibits continue through April 16, 2022. Dawnette Renee’s Revival continues through May 21, 2022. As always, this event is free, open to the public and parking is free.

