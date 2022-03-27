March - April Exhibits @ Art Works

Exhibits March 25 – April 16, 2022

See 5 new art shows and tour 75 artist studios. Visit us on Tuesdays – Sundays 11am – 5pm. These exhibits continue through April 16, 2022. Admission is free and open to the public.

At last, Spring and we are breaking out of the winter with colorful exhibits featuring abstract expressionism, perceptions, and trees. Dawnette Renee’s exhibit, Revival opens in the main gallery. Her work is abstract with an impressionist and expressionist flair. Two new solo shows open: On Thresholds of Perception: Liminal Spaces, States, and Feelings by Joseph Gottlich and Out on a Limb by Mary Stone. The monthly All Media Show features Virginia artists as they exhibit a variety of subject matter and mediums.

The exhibits continue through April 16, 2022. Dawnette Renee’s Revival continues through May 21, 2022. See these exhibits and tour 80 artist studios. As always, admission is free and open to the public.

Revival by Dawnette Renee

Dawnette is an abstract mixed media artist. This exhibit is a combination of abstract impressionism and expressionism, and the subject matter includes faces, cityscapes and rural landscapes. Dawnette draws inspiration from nature, weathered barns, rusty train tracks, and old buildings.

This exhibit will be in the Jane Sandelin Gallery.

On Thresholds of Perception: Liminal Spaces, States, and Feelings by Joseph Gottlich

Using photography Joseph Gottlich explores the concept of liminality—movement from one state of transition to another and the uncertainty that accompanies this shift. His photography ranges from nature, landscapes, skyscapes, architectural, urban to abstracts.

The exhibit will be in the Corner Gallery.

Out on a Limb by Mary Stone

Trees give us refuge, nourishment, respite, comfort and most importantly, the air we breathe. In Out on a Limb, Mary Sone showcases trees and their ability to impact our mood when we are among them.

This exhibit will be in the Skylight Gallery.

MARCH 2022 ALL MEDIA ART SHOW

This exhibit is a focal point of all Art Works’ openings. The show will be juried by Andras Bality. There are cash prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place. To learn more about the juror click here. The show is open to all artists and all mediums. This exhibit will be in the Centre gallery. There is no theme for this exhibit and any medium is acceptable. Call for entries is February 25, 2022 – March 15, 2022. Submit your entries through our online form. Check our website for details on submitting your artwork: Call for Entries