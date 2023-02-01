March All-Media Show Call for Entries

Crossroads Art Center 2016 Staple Mill Rd, Richmond, Virginia 23230

Crossroads Art Center is excited to announce an online call for entries the March 2023 All-Media Show.  There is no theme for this exhibit. All work submitted must be for sale. Entry fee is $15 per submission for the general public (with a limit of three submissions) and $9 per submission for Current Gallery Members (Current means you are a Gallery Member that has paid for their yearly Membership by December 1, 2022). For New or Renewing Gallery Members the cost will be $12 per submission.   All Gallery Members receive a fourth entry for free. If an artist is not a member and wishes to participate, they may join at the time of entry. Commission on sales is 30%. 

 

Click Here for more information https://www.crossroadsartcenter.com/collections/march-all-media-show-call-for-entries

 

 Call for Entry Dates - February 1 - 24, 2023

Juried Notification: Tuesday, February 28, 2023

Drop off of juried-in Art for Live Show – Wednesday, March 8 – Saturday, March 11, 2023 before NOON!

Exhibition Opening: Friday, March 17, 2023 5pm – 8pm

Exhibition End Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023 4pm

 

Please visit this page for more information on submitting:

