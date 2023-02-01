Crossroads Art Center is excited to announce an online call for entries the March 2023 All-Media Show. There is no theme for this exhibit. All work submitted must be for sale. Entry fee is $15 per submission for the general public (with a limit of three submissions) and $9 per submission for Current Gallery Members (Current means you are a Gallery Member that has paid for their yearly Membership by December 1, 2022). For New or Renewing Gallery Members the cost will be $12 per submission. All Gallery Members receive a fourth entry for free. If an artist is not a member and wishes to participate, they may join at the time of entry. Commission on sales is 30%.

Click Here for more information https://www.crossroadsartcenter.com/collections/march-all-media-show-call-for-entries

Call for Entry Dates - February 1 - 24, 2023

Juried Notification: Tuesday, February 28, 2023

Drop off of juried-in Art for Live Show – Wednesday, March 8 – Saturday, March 11, 2023 before NOON!

Exhibition Opening: Friday, March 17, 2023 5pm – 8pm

Exhibition End Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023 4pm

Please visit this page for more information on submitting:

https://www.crossroadsartcenter.com/collections/march-all-media-show-call-for-entries