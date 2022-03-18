March All-Media Show Art Opening

Crossroads Art Center
2016 Staples Mill Rd. Richmond, VA 23230
www.crossroadsartcenter.com
crossroadsartcenter@gmail.com
Call (804) 278 – 8950.
Join Crossroads Art Center for our March 2022 Open House + Artist Reception on Friday, March 18, 2022, from 6-9 p.m. Free and open to the public. Explore our new exhibitions and discover your next favorite artist.
We thank The Richmond Symphony League for being our nonprofit sponsor for the evening.
Learn More: https://www.richmondsymphonyleague.org/
Crossroads Art Center has the privilege of hosting the opening reception for the following featured exhibitions:
James River Art League https://www.jamesriverartleague.com/
Tuckahoe Artists Association http://www.tuckahoeartists.com/
March 2022 All-Media Show https://www.crossroadsartcenter.com/collections/march-2022-call-for-entries-all-media-show
Featured Exhibition Dates: Friday, March 18, 2022 - Sunday, May 8, 2020
Featured Exhibition Hours: Mondays – Saturdays, 10:00am – 5:00pm. Sundays, Noon – 4:00 p.m.