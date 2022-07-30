Marc + Ted Broussard Acoustic Session

to

The Inn at Willow Grove 14079 Plantation Way, Virginia Beach, Virginia 22960

Bringing back the “Bayou Soul" music this summer, Marc and Ted Broussard Acoustic join us for a summer concert session on Saturday, July 30th.

Concert Date: Saturday, July 30th, 2022.

Where: The Barn at The Inn at Willow Grove

When: Doors open 7:00 PM. Music Begins at 8:00 PM.

TICKETS: General Admission $75.00 per person, Reserved (VIP) Seating for Inn Guests only.

Very limited seating, so get your tickets early. (Tickets are non-refundable)

Reserve Tickets by contacting

Guest Services: 540-317-1206 ext. 201 or emailing: frontdesk@innatwillowgrove.com

Event Timeline:

Doors open 7:00 PM

Opening music performance by Bent Mountain Trio beginning at 8:00 PM. The Bent Mountain Trio will be serving up a mix of "funky bluegrass."

Marc + Ted Broussard Acoustic Session on stage 9:00 PM

Info

The Inn at Willow Grove 14079 Plantation Way, Virginia Beach, Virginia 22960
Concerts & Live Music
540-317-1206
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Marc + Ted Broussard Acoustic Session - 2022-07-30 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Marc + Ted Broussard Acoustic Session - 2022-07-30 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Marc + Ted Broussard Acoustic Session - 2022-07-30 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Marc + Ted Broussard Acoustic Session - 2022-07-30 20:00:00 ical
May/June 22

Events

View more
Newsletter-May/June

Most Popular