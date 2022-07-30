Bringing back the “Bayou Soul" music this summer, Marc and Ted Broussard Acoustic join us for a summer concert session on Saturday, July 30th.

Concert Date: Saturday, July 30th, 2022.

Where: The Barn at The Inn at Willow Grove

When: Doors open 7:00 PM. Music Begins at 8:00 PM.

TICKETS: General Admission $75.00 per person, Reserved (VIP) Seating for Inn Guests only.

Very limited seating, so get your tickets early. (Tickets are non-refundable)

Reserve Tickets by contacting

Guest Services: 540-317-1206 ext. 201 or emailing: frontdesk@innatwillowgrove.com

Event Timeline:

Doors open 7:00 PM

Opening music performance by Bent Mountain Trio beginning at 8:00 PM. The Bent Mountain Trio will be serving up a mix of "funky bluegrass."

Marc + Ted Broussard Acoustic Session on stage 9:00 PM