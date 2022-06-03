Manassas Chorale "Yesterday, Today, and Tomorrow" Spring Concert

The Manassas Chorale presents “Yesterday, Today, and Tomorrow” Spring Concert. All your favorite classics including “Yesterday” from the Beatles, “Today” from the New Christy Minstrels, and “Tomorrow” from Annie! Featuring the Greater Manassas Children’s Choir.

Concert with a Cause: Please help support the Haymarket Regional Food Pantry by donating any of the following items:

Breakfast: cereal, granola bars, poptarts, oatmeal, syrup

Lunch: peanut butter, jelly

Dinner: boxed pasta, sauce, tomato paste, beans, rice, boxed potatoes

Miscellaneous: flour, sugar, salt, oil, coffee/tea, baby food

Personal items: diapers size 5-6, wipes, toothpaste, shampoo

Partial funding for the Manassas Chorale is provided by Prince William County, Virginia Commission for the Arts, and the City of Manassas.

Reserved seating at $25 and $20. Tickets available online at hyltoncenter.org, by phone at 703-993-7759, or at the Hylton Center Box Office. For more information, visit manassaschorale.org or call (571) 341-9231.