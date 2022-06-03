Manassas Chorale "Yesterday, Today, and Tomorrow" Spring Concert

The Manassas Chorale presents “Yesterday, Today, and Tomorrow” Spring Concert. All your favorite classics including “Yesterday” from the Beatles, “Today” from the New Christy Minstrels, and “Tomorrow” from Annie! Featuring the Greater Manassas Children’s Choir.
Concert with a Cause: Please help support the Haymarket Regional Food Pantry by donating any of the following items:
Breakfast: cereal, granola bars, poptarts, oatmeal, syrup
Lunch: peanut butter, jelly
Dinner: boxed pasta, sauce, tomato paste, beans, rice, boxed potatoes
Miscellaneous: flour, sugar, salt, oil, coffee/tea, baby food
Personal items: diapers size 5-6, wipes, toothpaste, shampoo
Partial funding for the Manassas Chorale is provided by Prince William County, Virginia Commission for the Arts, and the City of Manassas.
Reserved seating at $25 and $20. Tickets available online at hyltoncenter.org, by phone at 703-993-7759, or at the Hylton Center Box Office. For more information, visit manassaschorale.org or call (571) 341-9231.