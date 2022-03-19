Manassas Chorale "Voices United" Concert

The Manassas Chorale presents “Voices United: Wonder, Love and Praise” Concert. An evening of uplifting sacred music, in conjunction with the Voices United Workshop Choir led by guest conductor Clark Sorrells. This is our 22nd year of Voices United!

Partial funding for the Manassas Chorale is provided by Prince William County, Virginia Commission for the Arts, and the City of Manassas.

Reserved seating at $25 and $20. Tickets available online at hyltoncenter.org, by phone at 703-993-7759, or at the Hylton Center Box Office. For more information, visit manassaschorale.org or call (571) 341-9231.