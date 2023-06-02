Manassas Chorale "From Sea to Shining Sea" Spring Concert

Hylton Performing Arts Center 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas, Virginia 20110

The Manassas Chorale presents “From Sea to Shining Sea” Spring Concert. All your favorite patriotic and Americana tunes! Featuring the Greater Manassas Children’s Choir.

Concert with a Cause: Please help support the Warrior Retreat at Bull Run by donating in the lobby.

Reserved seating at $25 and $20. Tickets available online at hyltoncenter.org, by phone at 703-993-7759, or at the Hylton Center Box Office. For more information, visit manassaschorale.org or call (571) 341-9231.

Partial funding for the Manassas Chorale is provided by Prince William County, Virginia Commission for the Arts, and the City of Manassas.

